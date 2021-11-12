On Thursday, November 18 at the Legion Hall, the Manchester Club’s November meeting will feature member Ken Davis and his kitchen crew serving Ken’s eagerly anticipated Portuguese Pot-roast dinner. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. The club’s annual scholarship raffle will be held as it was pushed back from its traditional May meeting date due to the pandemic. Members are reminded to bring their raffle tickets. Guests will also be able to purchase raffle tickets on site to get in on the game. All in attendance are required to wear a mask to enter the building. Manchester Club members that did not receive their email invitation are encouraged to email therealmanchesterclub@gmail.com to let the E-board know they’ll be attending.
Nov. 18 Manchester Club Meeting
