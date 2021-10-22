Ever wonder about the wonders of trees, and plants, and where they came from?
Well, the next North Shore Horticultural Society virtual meeting on Thursday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m., Manchester’s longest running garden club will feature a presentation entitled, “A History of Plants and People.”
The science of agriculture is approximately 25,000 years old. The development of agriculture has influenced civilization, impacted the environment, and dictated food supplies. The speaker will discuss significant agricultural changes in the last century and look at the future of the science based on the choices we are making today.
The meeting is open to all and will be available using the Zoom platform. For sign-on information, please contact NSHS at NorthShoreHorticulture@gmail.com.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Manchester Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.