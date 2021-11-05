Announcing professional theater training for young people ages 5 to 18 at the Cape Ann YMCA taught by Gloucester native and award-winning actress Heidi Dallin. Theater at the Cape Ann YMCA kicks off with a Holiday Delights Performance Workshop during which student actors can learn the basics of professional theater as well as be part of a Cape Ann holiday tradition. The seven-week session culminates in a workshop performance of scenes from Holiday Delights for family and friends at Ames Hall in Salem. Set in Gloucester, Holiday Delights is a festive evening of stories, music and movement recounting the special traditions that other cultures and families experience as seen through a young child's magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season. Theater training at the Cape Ann YMCA provides young people an outlet to nurture their creative potential while developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills as well as introducing them to the skills necessary for professional theatre. For the first week only: 5–9-year-olds will meet Friday, October 29 from 4-6 pm for a skills workshop and intro to the play and 10–18-year-olds will meet Saturday, October 30 from 10 am to noon for a skills workshop and intro to the play. Please note the workshop meets Fridays, 4-6 pm and Saturdays 10 am - noon. However, student actor schedules will vary according to their roles and the scenes being rehearsed. All participants must wear sneakers to each session. The workshop performance of Holiday Delights will take place at 2 pm on Sunday, December 12 at Ames Hall in Salem. To Sign up go to
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/northshoreymca/activity/search/detail/38735?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
For more information contact Heidi at dallinh@ northshoreymca.org or call 978-729-1094