On Wednesday evening, October 19, the Manchester Historical Museum sponsors an illustrated talk on the early life and times of “Nabby” Hooper, who would grow up to become Abigail Hooper Trask (1788-1885), the town’s leading businessperson and the builder (when not yet married) of the house at 10 Union Street—the Museum headquarters— 200 years ago.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.