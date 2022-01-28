Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are January 29 from 10-4, February 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Borrow Snowshoes at the Library
Adult and youth snowshoes are available to borrow through the Manchester library that were kindly granted by the Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion municipal wellness and leadership initiative.
Valentine Berry Celebration
Monday, February 7 at 7 p.m. join Vanessa Young of Thirsty Radish on Zoom as she gives a fun presentation on how berries add flavor and festive color to dishes from appetizers and drinks to dessert. Enjoy a demonstration on a tip-filled discussion about the most flavorful ways to cook with fresh, frozen, freeze-dried and dried berries plus berry jams and condiments throughout the season.
The Great British Baking Tour
Wednesday, February 9 from 7 – 8 p.m. enjoy a delightful culinary tour of the UK inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series, aired on PBS. Learn about making a proper cup of tea, regional specialties, their origins and the parts of the UK they hail from. Led by Clair Evans, a UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, February 1 at 4 p.m. join us in the library at the round table or on ZOOM to discuss The Hemingses of Monticello An American Family by Annette Gordon-Reed.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, January 28 at 10:30 a.m. on ZOOM the Mystery Book Group will discuss “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey.
Diversity Matters Book Group
February 8 at 5 p.m. we will meet to cover the book “Writings on the Wall” by Kareen Abdul Jabar. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write join us on the first Friday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Teen Craft
New DIY craft bag at the library. This week make a Valentine’s Day string heart.
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity and Diversity Book Group
Sunday, January 30 at 9 a.m. via ZOOM. Families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and librarian, Carol Bender.
Valentine Day Cards
January 26-February 13 drop by the library and make a Valentine Card….or more to share with local seniors and nurses, doctors and support staff of our local hospitals. Everything you need will be set up at our crafting station in the Reference Room.
New England Patriot’s Hall of Fame
Tuesday, February 1 from 7 – 8 p.m. the library is partnering with Tewksbury Public library to bring a behind-the-scenes look of the new England Patriots’ Hall of Fame on Zoom. Get an inside look at some of their unique artifacts.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.