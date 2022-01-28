Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulation of a foot or more. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.