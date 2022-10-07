Alison Daley

Painting by the mother and daughter duo

Mother and Daughter team, Alison (painter) and Rachel Daley (photographer), will present their first joint effort “By Land & Sea”, a collection of land and sea scape photos and paintings, at the Manchester Community Center on Saturday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m., and Sunday, October 16 from 12-3 p.m.  All are welcome!  Info at alicatdaley@comcast.net

p_6 alicatdaley_2.jpg

