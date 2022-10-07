Mother and Daughter team, Alison (painter) and Rachel Daley (photographer), will present their first joint effort “By Land & Sea”, a collection of land and sea scape photos and paintings, at the Manchester Community Center on Saturday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m., and Sunday, October 16 from 12-3 p.m. All are welcome! Info at alicatdaley@comcast.net
Mother and Daughter Host Showing
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- MBTS Planning Board Probes Proposed BOH Water Regulation
- Nannie Winslow Feted After 44 Years At Coldwell Banker
- The 40B Appeal Process
- Anne Jerome
- The Power of Remembering
- Edward R. Parsons
- BankGloucester Awards $12,500 in Scholarships to Local Students
- In The Hornets Nest
- 6 Month Olds are BABIES!
- Other BOH Drinking Water Regs Differ From MBTS Proposed Reg
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.