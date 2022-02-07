Dineen’s Abstract Paintings and Sculpture Depicting Helmets, Shields, Tubes and Microphone-Trees Goes On Display from March 19 through March 30
Hammond Castle Museum in Magnolia will host an exhibition of new paintings and sculpture by Sarah Dineen. PROTECTION will be on display in the Great Hall from Saturday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 30, featuring nine large-scale sculptures and 32 paintings.
Dineen will host an opening reception from 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19 and a closing reception from 6 - 8 p.m. on March 30. Both receptions and the exhibit are free and open to the public. All pieces are available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds will support the museum.
Dineen has amassed an army of painted helmets, shields, tubes, and microphone-trees lining the Great Hall of Hammond Castle Museum. Working in multiples to magnify the uncanny human and industrial presence of each form, she uses abstraction to suggest familiarity while leaving open to the viewer the possibilities of their own imagination. Dineen’s work celebrates the physicality of painting and its capacity to echo the properties of protective coverings like metal and bark. Themes of protection, personal power, love, and connection run throughout the work.
“I use a recurring circular pattern from my previous paintings to adorn each piece. Using just three colors and repeating them throughout, I paint the surfaces to look like a combination of distressed metal and warm skin,” said Dineen.
Sarah Dineen is based in New York City and Cape Cod. She holds an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York and a BFA from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly. She has been published in New American Paintings and Hyperallergic, and awarded artist residencies at Columbia University, the Sam and Adele Golden Foundation, the School of Visual Arts in New York, and DNA Artist Residency in Provincetown, Mass. Dineen has shown her work widely in the United States and Germany, including Pulse Contemporary Art Fair, NY, Rick Wester Fine Art, NY, LeRoy Neiman Gallery, NY, Edward Hopper House Museum, Nyack, Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Direktorenhaus and Johanssen Gallery in Berlin.