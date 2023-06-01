Prom 2023_deWidt 2.jpeg

Last Thursday, seniors and juniors, alongside their dates, celebrated prom at the beautiful venue, Tupper Manor, in Beverly.  

The class of 2023 officers and advisers had been planning the evening since last summer—touring and choosing a venue, picking the menu items, hiring a photographer, and selecting a photo booth, amongst other things.  

Prom 2023_deWidt.jpeg
Tucks20230526_30.JPG
Tucks20230526_36.JPG
Tucks20230526_51.JPG