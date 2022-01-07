Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming as fundraiser on the red book carts in the lobby.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, February 1 at 4 p.m. join us in the library at the round table or on ZOOM to discuss The Hemingses of Monticello An American Family by Annette Gordon-Reed.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Wednesday, January 12 at 5 p.m. join us as we discuss the book “All Day: A Year of Love and Survival Teaching on Riker’s Island” by Liza Peterson.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write join us on the first Friday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Next Meeting: Friday, January 7.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.