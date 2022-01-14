Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are January 29 from 10-4, February 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Borrow Snowshoes at the Library
Adult and youth snowshoes are available to borrow through the Manchester library that were kindly granted by the Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion municipal wellness and leadership initiative.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, February 1 at 4 p.m. join us in the library at the round table or on ZOOM to discuss The Hemingses of Monticello An American Family by Annette Gordon-Reed.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write join us on the first Friday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Seaside Saturday Virtual
Saturday, January 15 we will sing songs, share winter stories and you can pick-up your Take & Make Activity Kit from the library for some at-home crafting fun.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Return to the Moon, Forward to Mars
Friday, January 21 at 11 a.m. the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library is partnering with the Tewksbury Public Library to welcome NASA Solar ambassador David Ball for an online program that will trace the birth of NASA, the first exploration of the Moon and how going back is a stepping stone to the exploration of Mars and beyond. To register go to the library’s website.
Say Yes to Less in 2022
Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. join Professional Organizer Eileen Kelly Reed for an online program on how to simplify your life. Eileen Kelly Reed will offer tips on how to consider the impacts of clutter in every part of your life.