Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours will begin again on Sunday, October 17 from 1-4 p.m.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss The Throne of Caesar, by Steven Saylor.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, November 2 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benediet. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk. You need to register.
The Joy of Bird Feeding
Tuesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. join Mass Audubon naturalist Scott Santino to learn about the joys of winter bird feeding. He will discuss feeder types, the best seed to put in them, how to outsmart squirrels and much more.
Authors Lisa Unger and Alafair Burke
Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. online, we welcome bestselling author Lisa Unger on an author talk on Zoom as she discusses her latest book, “Last Girl Ghosted,” in conversation with bestselling author Alafair Burke, author of “The Wife”.
Author Jeffrey Archer
Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. we will welcome bestselling author Jeffrey Archer on an author talk on Zoom. Jeffrey Archer has been a number one bestseller in fiction, short stories and non-fiction. He has served five years in the House of Commons as a Member of Parliament, and 29 years as a Member of the House of Lords.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Wednesdays through November 17 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol. For our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
Make Music in the Library
Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. registration required. Welcome Teresa Coelho for a morning of music in the library for ages 3+.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
A Week of Halloween Fun
Save the dates and reserve your place:
Tuesday, October 26 at 3:30 p.m. pumpkin decorating and carving workshop.
Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. The Haunted Library. A half-hour of spooky fun touring The Haunted Library, and a story if you dare. Raffle tickets for those who come in costume and treats for all.
Thursday, October 28 at 5:30 – 7 p.m. The Night of Fright and Light. Stroll or drive by the Library wall on Church Street to view our carved and decorated pumpkins.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Wednesday, November 10 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. for grades 6-12 on Zoom. “In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the TOMB OF HORRORS. This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monster, rich and magical treasures, and…” You.
Haunted Lighthouses of the North Shore
Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Jeremy D’Entremont will host an online presentation that will focus on some of the macabre tales of New England’s coastal beacons, including the lovelorn spirit known as Ernie at Connecticut’s New London Ledge Light and the piano playing ghost of Maine’s Seguin Light.