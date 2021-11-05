Wine Pairings for the Holidays
Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom join certified sommelier Gillian Katz for a presentation on perfect wines to pair with your holiday meals. Gillian will discuss the basics of wine tasting and help you discover some new and classic wines to enjoy this season.
Library Closed
Thursday, November 11 to honor the Veterans Day holiday.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours will begin again on Sunday, October 17 from 1-4 p.m.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, November 9 from 5-6 p.m. on Zoom. We will be discussing “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilerson. Contact library to register.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Stories & Songs in the Library with Ms. Carol (registration required)
Wednesdays through November 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Wednesday, November 10 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. for grades 6-12 on Zoom. “In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the TOMB OF HORRORS. This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monster, rich and magical treasures, and…” You.
Take and Make Cake Mug
Come by the library this week to pick up your DIY cake-in-a-mug. Each kit contains a mug, cake mix, a special secret ingredient and a book recommendation. Available until they are gone.