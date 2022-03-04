Afghanistan's Success Hinges on Girls' Education: The story of an all-girl's Afghan school not only succeeding but thriving
On Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. join the Manchester Public Library’s online presentation on learning more about The School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA), an entity like none other! Just go to the Manchester Library’s website at www.manchesterpl.prg/events. Founded by Afghan native Shabana Basij-Rasikh, SOLA operated in Kabul as Afghanistan’s first and only all-girls boarding school, growing from a single class of 6th graders in 2016 to nearly 100 girls in pre-6th through 11th grade in 2021. SOLA’s response to the fall of Kabul and the return of the Taliban last August made international news, as Shabana spearheaded the evacuation of more than 200 SOLA students, faculty, and staff to the nation of Rwanda. On February 25, SOLA announced the start of their 2022 admissions season which will culminate in the arrival of a new class of Afghan girls at their Rwandan campus in September. Shabana joins us to look back on these unforgettable days, and to share her vision for the future she hopes to build for Afghanistan’s women and girls.
Black History Month Movie
March meet with the Filmmaker
On March 22, 6:30 p.m. we will have a special zoom program with filmmaker Craig Dudnick discussing his film, Evanston's Living History. This film is available to watch for free on the library Kanopy service, if able, please watch prior to the filmmaker's discussion of the Evanston' events and history. It is the story of a community’s struggle for justice; with roots extending to the town of Abbeville, South Carolina and the horrific lynching of one of its prominent citizens, Anthony Crawford. Follow the lives of Crawford's descendants and their allies as the fight for the passage of United States Senate Resolution 39, which apologized for the failure of the Senate to enact anti-lynching legislation. Learn about Evanston’s greatest generation, and their courageous fight to free Evanston from the bondage of racial discrimination.
Both Evanston and Dudnick's other film, Alice's Ordinary People, presented at the library years ago, are available in our Non-Fiction DVD section as well. Register with scollins@manchesterpl.org for the zoom link.
Hearthside Book Group
On Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss the novel The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 to register for this book group meeting.
From the Teen Room
THEY’RE BACK! THE 9th ANNUAL PEEP SHOW HAS BEGUN!
Calling all ages! Create a diorama of a scene from your favorite book or movie using those deliciously sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters.
“Supplies” will be available beginning March 8 at the library (while supplies last), or use your own.
Dioramas and entry forms need to be submitted between April 1-15. The public is then invited to view through April 29 and cast their vote for the The Peeple’s Choice Award. A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: Youth—Grade 5 and below, Teen—Grades 6-12, and Adult. Winners will be announced on May Day!
For contest rules and entry forms, visit the library or go online:
So, stop in the library and grab a bag of Peeps (while supplies last), or supply your own, and start peeping into some books and movies.
Teen Craft
This week’s teen craft is a DIY ice lantern. Each bag also contains one or two other sweet and soulful surprises specially created to comfort and cozify your midwinter mood. Pick one up in the library before the spring thaw!
Teen Writers Workshop
Next meeting March 4, 6-7 p.m. at the library. Newcomers welcome! Sign up today if you are in Grades 7-12 and like to have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, to hear what other people are writing, and to share some of your own stuff (always optional!). To register, call the library, (978) 526-7711, or email mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Next meeting March 10, 6-7 p.m. at the library.
New YA Books!
Tons of new Young Adult books on the shelves including the most popular graphic novels and anime along with plenty of other prizewinning fiction. Come check them out!
From the Children’s Room
Stories & Songs in the Library* with Ms. Carol (registration required)
Wednesdays starting March 2 @ 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories in the Library with Ms. Carol.
*Space is very limited, please call to reserve your place today (978) 526-7711..
Virtual PJ Story Time Videos
It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. For ages 3+
New videos posted every Thursday, but you can join the fun when the time is right for you!
YouTube video links will be posted on Manchester by the Sea Public Library Face Book https://www.facebook.com/manchesterbytheseapl/
Hidden Treasures of Boston
On Friday, March 4 at 11 a.m. get an inside look at some of Boston’s hidden treasures from popular Boston tour guide Jay Bazzinotti in his online Zoom presentation. A Corporal in the First New Hampshire Regiment of Revolutionary War re-enactors, Jay will appear in full uniform to talk about some of the little-known landmarks and monuments in the Boston area. Much of the city’s rich and fascinating history is invisible not just to the casual visitor, but also to those who have lived here all their lives. To register for this program please go to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Plant-Forward Cooking Online Program: Nourish Yourself with the Goodness of Plants
On Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. join Vanessa Young from Thirsty Radish on online Zoom program where you can learn more about vibrant and delicious plant-forward dishes are, and how they can nourish us in many ways with their versatile and sustainable approach to food. Discover ways to incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits, whole grains, and other plants into your meals through satisfying recipes, methods of preparation, and practical lifestyle strategies. To register for this program please go to the library’s website at www.manchesterpl.org/events.