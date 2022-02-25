Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, March 1 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss the novel “This is Happiness” by Niall Williams. Contact the library to register.
Black History Month Movie
Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. we will have a special zoom program with filmmaker Craig Dudnick discussing his film Evanston’s Living History. It is the story of a community’s struggle for justice; with roots extending to the town of Abbeville, South Carolina and the horrific lynching of one of its prominent citizens, Anthony Crawford. Follow the lives of Crawford’s descendants and their allies as they fight for the passage of United States Senate Resolution 39, which apologized for the failure of the Senate to enact anti-lynching legislation.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m. the Diversity Matters Book Group will be meeting to discuss W.E. Dubois’ The Souls of Black Folk.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m. the mystery book club will meet on Zoom to discuss “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Hidden Treasures of Boston
Friday, March 4 at 11 a.m. join Boston Tour Guide, Jay Bazzinotti on Zoom for a look at some of Boston’s hidden treasures. A Corporal in the First New Hampshire Regiment of Revolutionary War Re-enactors, Jay will appear in full uniform to talk about some of the little- known landmarks and monuments in the Boston area.
Plant Forward Cooking Online
Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. join Vanessa Young from Thirsty Radish on Zoom where you can learn more about vibrant and delicious plant forward dishes. Discover ways to incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits, whole grains and other plants into your meals.
Seeking Volunteer Knitting Guru
Are you a happy knitter with a little extra time? The library is looking forward to hosting (when small group gatherings are possible) a weekly or bi-weekly teen knitting group. If you’d be interested in volunteering to lead such a group, please contact the library.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity and Diversity Book Group On ZOOM
Sunday, February 27 at 9 a.m. Families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. Email Carol to receive a ZOOM registration link.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Winter Story Walk on the Library Lawn
Bundle up and take a stroll around the Library Lawn while reading two charming seasonal stories by Wong Herbert Yee: Tracks in the Snow and Mouse and Mole Secret Valentine.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones: On ZOOM with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories. Email or call for your registration link.
From the Children’s Room:
