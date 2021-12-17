Library Christmas Holiday Hours
Friday, December 24 and Saturday, December 25 the library is closed.
The library will reopen Sunday, December 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 the library will be closed.
The library will reopen Sunday, January 2 from 1-4 p.m.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming as fundraiser on the red book carts in the lobby.
Tanglewood Marionettes presents Sleeping Beauty
Tuesday, December 28 at 3 p.m. join us for another spectacular production by the award-winning Tanglewood Marionettes: Sleeping Beauty. Email or call to receive your ZOOM link.
National Write to a Friend Month
December is National Write to a Friend Month so write a card or letter to a friend. We’ll have cards and envelopes ready, pens of every color, and even a little glitter.
Mystery Book Club
Friday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m. we will discuss “Strangers on a Train” by Patricia Highsmith.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low-heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Holiday Kits
Starting December 17 stop by the Children’s Room for holiday activity make & take kits and a fun candy cane guessing game.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.