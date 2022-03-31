The 9th Annual Peep Show Has Begun
Calling all ages, create a diorama of a scene from your favorite book or movie using these deliciously sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Supplies are now available at the library while they last. Dioramas and entry forms need to be submitted between April 1-15. The public is then invited to view and cast their votes through April 29. A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: Youth – grade 5 and below, Teen- grades 6-12, and Adult. Winners will be announced on May Day.
Manchester Reads 2022
The Annual Manchester Reads is back and will be focusing on the state of Main as this year’s theme. Come by the library and check out the wonderful books about Maine.
Author Talk: Andrew Vietz of “This Wild Land”
Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. join an online author talk with Park Ranger Andrew Vietze, the author of “This Wild Land” which describes the two decades Andrew spent as a ranger in Baxter State Park in Maine which is also home to Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. To register for this go to the library’s website.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. via Zoom join us to discuss the novel The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. via Zoom join us to discuss the novel The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Coffee Book Chat
On the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Lighthouses of New Hampshire and Southern Maine
Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. join the president and historian of the American Light Foundation’s Jeremy D’Entremont and his virtual presentation on “Lighthouses of New Hampshire and Southern Maine”. Jeremy will focus on the long and rich history of these coastal icons in New Hampshire and Maine, and share the fascinating stories of the lighthouse keepers and their families who lived there. To register go to the library’s website.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Knit Happens
Every other Tuesday, starting March 29 from 4-5 p.m. Do you knit or would you like to learn? Are you 12-19 years old? Come join us for a little knitting and a little chatting around the cozy library fireplace.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. Go to the Rockport Library website to register.
Take and Make Craft
Pick up a Take & Make Craft Kit at the Library, supplies are limited to 1 per child.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones: On ZOOM with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories. Email or call for your registration link.