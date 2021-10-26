The Manchester Halloween Committee is again offering free goodie bags for any residents who sign-up ahead of time for the bag. To sign-up for a bag, please register at www.mbtsrec.com.
The bag pick-up will be at the American Legion parking lot behind Town Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31. All bags must be reserved no later than Wednesday, October 27, to allow the organizers time to get the candy and assemble the bags. Although this is not the usual party with pizza and entertainment, this is a wonderful way to start your trick-or-treating with a nice bulging bag of goodies. If you do reserve a bag, please make sure to come by the Legion Hall parking lot to pick up yours up on October 31.
The goodies in the bags, do entail expenses, so if you would like to donate towards the cost of the bags, please feel free to make a donation and mail to Manchester Halloween Committee, P.O. Box 1422, Manchester, MA. 01944. Let’s have a great and safe Halloween.