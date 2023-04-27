Magnolia in Bloom

After months of planning and successfully moving past some challenges, the town of Essex will kick off its “Essex In Bloom” weekend community celebration from May 19 to 21 that will open the visitors’ season with floral-themed events and activities all over town.

The weekend is sponsored by the Essex Economic Development Committee and paid for with state pandemic recovery monies to energize local business during off-peak months.  

