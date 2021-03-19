In Library Browsing Returns
Starting March 11 on Thursdays only, the library will have browsing hours by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 10 a.m. being reserved for seniors and high-risk patrons. Reservations are for 45 minutes of browsing tie. Only four patrons at a time will be allowed in the building. Access to the computer must have an appointment as well. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. We ask that if you cannot make your appointed time to please call ahead and cancel so others will have a chance to enjoy this service.
Light Therapy Kit
Light up these dark winter days with the Manchester Library’s Happy Light Lumi light therapy lamp which will mimic the natural outdoor light. Personalize your experience with the adjustable brightness levels. Call or go online to reserve.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, March 26 at 4 p.m. join the Mystery Book Group on Zoom, to discuss The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk or curbside pickup.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, April 6 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom. The Diversity Matters Group will discuss An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz. This book describes and analyzes a four-hundred-year span of Indigenous resistance to the colonization of the Americas.
Library Daily Specials
The library is starting a daily special service where you can get a themed library bag with items prepacked by staff for you to enjoy. Contact the library to find out what the daily specials are, and library staff will put the bag outside the Children’s Room door during curbside pickup hours. Each bag will have a selection of either books, movies or both focusing on fun themes such as Quirky Comedy, At Sea, Isabella Stewart Gardner, Foodie Fun, Historical Fiction and more.
Stone Painting Kits
Call ahead then come to the library to pick up a kit with stones, acrylic paints, painting tools and website listings for how-to videos for whatever stone painting style suits you.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about six to eight feet square.
Updated Curbside Pickup Days and Hours
The library has updated its curbside pickup days and hours. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays the pick-up hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursdays hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
The 8th Annual Peep Show has begun
All Ages, create a diorama, using those delicious, sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Let your imagination run to Peeps as you illustrate your favorite book or movie. Bags of Peeps are available at the Library while supplies last. Entry forms are in the bags or on the library website. Photos and entry info should be submitted between, March 21-31. The public is then invited to view entries online through April 7 and then cast their votes. Award prizes will be in 3 groups, Youth-Grade 5 and below, Teen-Grade 6-12 and Adult.
Reading for Change and Cupcakes
Tuesday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. for 4th and 5th graders. Join us on Zoom for books that speak to issues of diversity and change and yes, there will be cupcakes. Space and books are limited.
Children’s Virtual Programs start Tuesday, January 19
Let’s Make Music with Ms. Teresa
Free music kits for children ages birth through ag 4 available starting Friday, February 26 for pickup during curbside hours. No more than two kits per family. Call to reserve yours.
PJ Family Story Time
Returning Tuesday April 6 @ 6:30 p.m. It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. Everyone is welcome.
Stay at Home Story Time
Returning Wednesday, April 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, fingerplays and short stories.