Note: Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Book Donations
The library is currently accepting donations of books in good condition as The Friends of the Library Book Sale is resuming this summer of 2022. Monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room. These Saturdays are February 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 16. The Friends are looking for small and large paperbacks and books of fiction and nonfiction and on special interest such as gardening, cooking, children/young adult, sport, games, crafts, decorating, architecture, science, foreign language, large print, travel, animals, nature, history, biography, reference, classics and poetry.
Diversity Matters Book Group
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 8 the Diversity Matters Book Group will be meeting to cover the book “Writings on the Wall” by Kareem Abdul Jabar. Copies of this title are available at the Manchester Library’s circulation desk. We are considering reading a W. E. DuBois book or Autobiography of Malcolm X, another James Baldwin, additional John Lewis, Sister Souljah, or Langston Hughes after our meeting on February 8. Copies of Jabar's book are at the front desk and we do welcome more joining in on the reading and discussions.
Valentine Berry Celebration
At 7 p.m. Monday, February 7 join Vanessa Young of Thirsty Radish on Zoom as she gives a fun presentation on how berries add flavor and festive color to dishes from appetizers and drinks to dessert. Enjoy a demonstration on a tip-filled discussion about the most flavorful ways to cook with fresh, frozen, freeze-dried and dried berries plus berry jams and condiments throughout the season.
The Great British Baking Tour
Wednesday, February 9 from 7 – 8 p.m. enjoy a delightful culinary tour of the UK inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series, aired on PBS. Learn about making a proper cup of tea, regional specialties, their origins and the parts of the UK they hail from. Led by Clair Evans, a UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident.
Asteroids, Comets and Near Earth Objects
Friday, February 18 at 11 a.m. Join NASA Solar Ambassador Regina Conrad as she gives and online Zoom presentation on the asteroids, comets and natural debris floating in space and the effects they have on earth. Register on the libraries website.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write join us on the first Friday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Teen Craft
New DIY craft bag at the library. This week make a Valentine’s Day string heart.
Valentine Day Cards
Now through February 13, drop by the library and make a Valentine Card….or more to share with local seniors and nurses, doctors and support staff of our local hospitals. Everything you need will be set up at our crafting station in the Reference Room.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.