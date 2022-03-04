The annual art show at the Manchester Historical Museum is on again for this year, opening this weekend with its line up on local artists (painters, photographers, and more). The show will open with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the museum on Central Street. The show runs March 8 through April 8 (closing reception is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9). The show is free and open to the public during museum hours.
Manchester Historical Museum Art Show
