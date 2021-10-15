Members of The Manchester Club are reminded that the next club dinner meeting will be held next Thursday, October 21 at the Legion Hall. Members that did not receive an email invitation back on October 5 (check your SPAM folder), are invited to attend but please bring your email address as the Executive Board works to clean up its email list and ensure that all members are notified properly. Each club member may bring along one guest. On the menu is a Chicken Kiev dinner prepared by the Scott Boys and crew and the guest speaker will be Tyler Kneisel of Wanderlust, an online reservation company for moorings and campsites. There will be a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m.. Please be reminded that masks are required to enter the Legion Hall.
Manchester Club's Next Dinner Meeting
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- The House That Booth Built | Timeline Cape Ann
- Administrator's Report: MBTS 40B Project Enters Permitting Phase
- Reunion News: Bring On 1971
- MERSD Back to School
- Letter To Editor: The Mask Cult
- Eileen Storey
- Gibson Sothebys, Officially Open
- Carpenter and MacNeille Celebrates 25 Years
- Kathleen Wick Galacar
- Letter To The Editor: Mask Wearers: Not A Cult, Just Good Science
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.