The Manchester Club has largely been silent since the start of the pandemic, but the Club’s Executive Board has been meeting between zoom calls and most recently in person planning for when restrictions ease and its members can begin looking forward to the always popular monthly dinner meetings and guest speakers.
The Manchester Club’s first dinner back is slated to be held on Thursday, September 16. There are stillfactors at play including capacity restrictions that the E-board will be following closely along with the folks at the Legion Hall. Updates will be announced as the date gets closer. An email invitation will be sent to the membership at least a month prior.
Manchester Club High School Scholarship applications are currently being accepted and may be found on the Manchester Club website. Awards will be announced at graduation in June. Traditionally, Manchester Club awards five $500 scholarships every year.
The Boat Cruise Gala aboard the Beauport Princess in Gloucester, postponed from last July, is scheduled for Saturday, August 14 out of the Cruiseport. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and DJ “Scottie Mac” will be spinning the tunes. While capacity restrictions for the boat are currently set at 100, we are holding out hope that Governor Baker will ease these restrictions and we’ll be able to welcome more people aboard.
The Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament is on for Monday, September 13 at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club – shotgun start teeing off at 10.00 a.m. The cost will be $175 per player and includes a continental breakfast served at the golf course and the traditional Surf & Turf awards banquet served back at the Legion upon the conclusion of play. Information at themanchesterclub.org.