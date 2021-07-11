The photography of John Abisamra is currently on display at the Santander Bank in Manchester, through August 4.
Featuring many of Cape Ann’s most stunning landscapes as his subject, Abisamra's real passion (not surprisingly) is, “to capture the beauty of our landscape through the eye of his camera.” Abisamra moved to Gloucester seven years ago, drawn to the coastal beauty of Cape Ann. He enjoys capturing the uniqueness each season brings along with the magic light that exists on Cape Ann. He particularly enjoys photographing the golden hours of sunrise and sunset and is drawn to images where nature and manmade elements meet.
Photography for Abisamra is all about capturing a moment in time which may never be repeated. He spends a good amount of time driving on back roads or hiking to secluded places to capture the beauty of nature. He also spends considerable time editing his images to replicate what he sees.
Abisamra 's photographs have been published in the Photographer's Forum magazine, Cape Ann magazine, (including three covers), Cape Ann Guide, and the Gloucester Daily Times. He is a juried member of Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, Rockport Art Association, and Newburyport Art Association. His work can be found at Arts Abound in Magnolia, at Depot Diner in Beverly, Cape Ann Coffee and Oliver’s Restaurant in Gloucester.