Drop & Swap
Sunday, November 21 from 1-4 p.m. Need to pump up your puzzle collection for the holiday season? Want to get rid of some books? Drop off a bag of books, puzzles, or nearly new games at the Manchester Public Library Sunday and pick up a different one to take with you.
Can Drive
Drop off some canned food to share. We will have a basket ready at the Drop & Swap. Please give what you can. Nothing expired or damaged.
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
37.2 million Americans live below the poverty level. Many Americans are living on the edge, forced to choose between necessities like purchasing food, paying rent, or going to the doctor. To find out more and get involved in the solution, go to the website.
F.E.E.D
Sunday, November 21 at 1 p.m. families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks. For more information contact the library. Masks are required for those age three and above.
Stories and Songs with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays, December 1, 8, 15 at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes and simple stories in the library. Masks are required for ages 3+.
Library Hours on Sundays
Sunday hours from 1-4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Virtual PJ Story Time
Starting Thursday, October 21 for ages 3+. New videos posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Face Book.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Wednesday, November 10 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. for grades 6-12 on Zoom. “In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the TOMB OF HORRORS. This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monster, rich and magical treasures, and…” You.
Take and Make Cake Mug
Come by the library this week to pick up your DIY cake-in-a-mug. Each kit contains a mug, cake mix, a special secret ingredient and a book recommendation. Available until they are gone.