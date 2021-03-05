Light Therapy Kit
Light up these dark winter days with the Manchester Library’s Happy Light Lumi light therapy lamp which will mimic the natural outdoor light. You can personalize your experience with the adjustable brightness levels. Call or go online to reserve.
Bringing Sustainable Clean Water to Rural Kenyan Schools
Thursday, March 11 at 7.00 p.m. join Beverly resident Peter Johnson on a photo tour of his recent trip to rural Kenya where he visited schools and communities without clean water. Peter will discuss and show Kenya’s city and village life. Register with the library.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, March 2 at 4.00 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. Copies of the book are available and you can use curbside pickup to get a copy.
Traditional Irish Soda Bread
Wednesday, March 17 at 5.00 p.m. join Simply Creative’s Rob Scott to create an easy and delicious traditional Irish Soda Bread. Register with the library and you will receive a confirmation about joining the meeting and access to the Irish Soda Bread recipe.
Library Snowshoes
Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion has kindly granted adult and youth snowshoes to the Manchester library as part of their municipal wellness and leadership initiative. Manchester residents with a library card can call to request a pair of snowshoes if any are available at that time. Snowshoe pickups must occur during library curbside hours.
Tax Forms at Library
The IRS is not providing the usual level of tax forms and instructions to public libraries this year. The library now has a small supply of tax form you can take home using Curbside Pickup such as the 1040-1040SR instructions and booklet an the Massachusetts Resident Income Tax Return Form 1.
Library Daily Specials
The library is starting a daily special service where you can get a themed library bag with items prepacked by staff for you to enjoy. Contact the library to find out what the daily specials are, and library staff will put the bag outside the Children’s Room door during curbside pickup hours. Each bag will have a selection of either books, movies or both focusing on fun themes such as Quirky Comedy, At Sea, Isabella Stewart Gardner, Foodie Fun, Historical Fiction and more.
Shut Up and Write
Every Wednesday starting February 10 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Here’s your chance to finish something.
Stone Painting Kits
Call ahead then come to the library to pick up a kit with stones, acrylic paints, painting tools and website listings for how-to videos for whatever stone-painting style suits you.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Download Books, Movies Music and more with Hoopla
Want more access to books, movies and music? Check out Hoopla, a library downloading service that will offer you a ton of fun and new content to enjoy for free. Using a web browser, smart phone or tablet, hoopla is an online streaming service that offers a great selection of feature films, television shows, documentaries, music albums and audio books you can enjoy at home or on the go. The content is always available so you don’t have to worry about ending up on any waitlists.
Updated Curbside Pickup Days and Hours
The library has updated its curbside pickup days and hours. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays the pick up hours are 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. On Thursdays hours are 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.
Stock Up on Library Materials
Between the cold winter storms and staying home and safe, the Manchester Library would like to encourage everyone that you are welcome to stock up on plenty of library items to help get you through these difficult times when anything can change on any day. We do not have overdue fines, and we are happy to give you renewals on eligible items so you can keep them out even longer. If we don’t have what you are looking for, our inter-library delivery service can send us items from across the state. Additionally, library staff are happy to help with readers advisory and can recommend you books, movies, music and more.
Teen Writers’ Workshop with Oli
Join Oli the first Friday of every month via Zoom until further notice, Starting November 6. To register email the Manchester Library.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Children’s Virtual Programs start Tuesday, January 19
Let’s Make Music with Ms. Teresa
Free music kits for children ages birth through age 4 available starting Friday, February 26th for pickup during curbside hours. No more than two kits per family. Call to reserve yours.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to grow your home library. To participate the child (age birth to five) needs to be enrolled in the program. Once enrolled, and age-appropriate book will be sent to the child each month.
PJ Family Story Time
Tuesdays @ 6:30 p.m. It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. Everyone is welcome.
Stay at Home Story Time
Wednesdays @ 10.00 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, finger plays and short stories.