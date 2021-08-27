Manchester senior citizens are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmer’s market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare, Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging. This program is designed to provide an opportunity for older adults to shop at Farmer’s Markets, eat more locally-grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and delicious flavor of fresh fruits and vegetables, and support local farmers.
Income eligible seniors can receive $25 in coupons that can be used to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, cut herbs and unprocessed honey at the Cape Ann Farmer’s Market.
The Cape Ann Farmer’s Market is held on Thursdays from 3-6:30 p.m. at Harbor Loop in Gloucester.