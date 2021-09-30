Manchester-based fine artist Juni Van Dyke presents “Alternative Colors for Dark Times,” an exhibition of paintings at the Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester open now through the end of October that, "gives rise to positive emotion."
The exhibit opens with a public reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday October 2 at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant Street in Gloucester.
Van Dyke is admired for her exquisite use of color. A new portfolio of pastels on paper will be paired with her on-going series of acrylics and resin on panel which read like glossy ceramic tile.
From the artist:
Both nature and music are driving forces in my art. And as I work, these words by Spanish painter Joan Miro are never far away: “I try to apply colors like words that shape poems, like notes that shape music.”
Van Dyke maintains a studio in her home in Manchester and is the director of the art program at the Rose Baker Center in Gloucester.
Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; and by appointment at 978-526-7248 and junivandyke@yahoo.com