First Parish Church Congregational will be holding a Scavenger Hunt and several Open Houses for families this summer at our Chapel Building (located behind Santander Bank) in downtown Manchester.
The Scavenger Hunt will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 4-7 p.m.. Families need to pre-register by June 20 to receive the first clue. Additional clues will be hidden around downtown Manchester. Be the first family to find a cache of specially chosen, family-friendly items, yours to keep and you agree to use the items -with your family- to create a video of the story the items represent. (Story script sample available). First Parish will use the video in a Faith Formation Lesson in the Fall. To receive a link to pre-register, contact jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com. Don't miss out on this fun, free, family friendly event.
The Open Houses will take place on Sunday, June 27, 11a.m. -1 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, 10 a.m. – noon and a Youth Fellowship Open House on Wednesday, July 28, 6-8 p.m. Families are invited to come and meet our Director of Youth and Children’s Ministries, Jeanne Westcott. Families will learn about our hands-on Children’s curricular model for Faith Formation classes, mission/service projects, special events and Youth Fellowship special events, themed celebration evenings and special service projects to warm the heart and ignite the spirit. Send questions to jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com.