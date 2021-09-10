Every year the Essex PTO’s “Happy as a Clam” 5K walk and run race is a big comer, drawing big crowds of families ready to give all the exuberant energy of their youngsters something to focus on and just go, go, go!
Well, this year it’s back. The 13th Annual Happy As A Clam Race, Walk & Fun Dash will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, September, 17 at the Essex Elementary School, in the back of the basketball courts and playground. The walking portion starts at 5 p.m.; the fun dash at 5:30 p.m.; and the 5K race fires off at 6 p.m. As usual, the Great Marsh Brewing Company is the sponsor, so look for the company’s tent (and all are welcome at a post-race party at the restaurant’s patio downtown). All proceeds benefit the Friends of Essex Elementary School, and enrichment programs at Essex Elementary. The PTO is looking for adult and high school volunteers, so register for the race and volunteer at essex5K.org.