Flea Markets_Todd Farm

Todd Farm’s weekly flea market in Rowley.  It’s one of many regular or weekly local flea markets on the North Shore. 

 

 

‘Tis the season for outdoor markets: farmers markets, craft fairs, town festivals, and my personal favorite, the flea market.  From Brimfield to Boston, Massachusetts is home to some of the country’s most eclectic antique and flea markets, and I ventured into some of the area’s favorites.

Not all fleas are the same; some host antique vendors, and others draw craftspeople selling handmade art or reworked vintage clothing.  What’s under the tent, on the card table, or laid out on a blanket seems to depend somewhat on location.  More antique-heavy markets appear to be held in rural areas.

