Sandwiches are great. They’re easy, delicious and a cheap meal. They can also offer a great excuse to explore new places and neighborhoods. Oli Turner is done that exploring for readers, and has assembled a spectrum of interesting options to eat your way around Cape Ann, and even Beverly Farms. There are old stand bys (like the St. Joseph’s at Virgilio’s Baker in Gloucester) and some surprises (a crazy good seared tuna sandwich at Happy Humpback Cafe in Magnolia). Be ready to be hungry when you read this piece.