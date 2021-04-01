Did you know that the average person throws out approximately five pounds of trash a day? The Manchester-by-the-Sea Sustainability Committee and Parks and Recreation Department invite residents to join in the “MBTS Earth Day Celebration Zero Waste Challenge,” from April 17 to 24.
- Step 1: Each household must register with the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department before April 14. The program is open to Manchester households with school age children. www.mbtsrec.com
- Step 2: On Saturday, April 17 start composting, recycling, repurposing, and reusing.
- Step 3: On Saturday, April 24 participants can bring their trash bag down to the American Legion parking lot from 9.00a.m. to 11.00 a.m. to be weighed.
- Step 4: The household with the lowest weeklong trash accumulation will receive the honor of being Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Zero Waste Champion!
The official winner will win a gift card to Seven Seas Whale Watching trip for two. All children involved in the contest will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Captain Dusty's, a craft kit to make a bird feeder, and a bag of either flower or vegetable seeds to feed Mother Earth.
The Hooper Fund provided support for this community event.
For questions about composting or recycling contact the MBTS Sustainability Committee at leigh.scharfe@gmail.com or alisonanholt@gmail.com.