Fourth Of July

This year nothing is holding Manchester back from its regularly scheduled programming for the Fourth of July, starting with the Rotary Club’s Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at Tuck’s Point’s Chowder House and all its expected activities (beyond the pancakes, berries, and bacon) that include pony rides, face painting and old-time music. 

Manchester’s annual Fourth of July Parade will be starting at 10 a.m. 

