This year nothing is holding Manchester back from its regularly scheduled programming for the Fourth of July, starting with the Rotary Club’s Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at Tuck’s Point’s Chowder House and all its expected activities (beyond the pancakes, berries, and bacon) that include pony rides, face painting and old-time music.
Manchester’s annual Fourth of July Parade will be starting at 10 a.m.
Come see the antique cars, fire trucks, marching bands, local floats and so much more. The parade starts at the Manchester Essex Middle/High School on Lincoln Street, and will travel up Vine Street, crossing over Norwood Ave and continuing up Vine Street to School Street. The parade will take a right onto School Street and proceed up to Pleasant Street. From there the parade will take a left onto Pleasant Street, then a left onto Pine Street. It will go down Pine Street and take the left onto Central Street where it will go up Union Street to Norwood Ave and end at Coach Field Playground.
At the end point of the parade route, there will be a post-parade performance and other activities at Coach Field Playground on Brook Street, located behind Memorial Elementary School.
Manchester’s Fourth of July schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, July 1 - Red, White & Blue Breakfast at Tucks Point from 7:30 - Noon. Sponsored by the Manchester Rotary Club. There’s a free water shuttle available that can be accessed either behind Town Hall or at Reed Park, provided by Manchester Mooring. Breakfast tickets are available at the door.
- Monday, July 3 – Concert at Masconomo Park from 6 - 8 p.m. Richie Rich and 24K Fund Band.
- Tuesday, July 4 – Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Streets will close and reopen on a rolling basis. The traditional parade route will be followed. The parade ends at Coach Field where there will be a band performance by the CT Hurricanes, Face Painting and Balloon Animals. Register your team, group or float today – there is still time! https://bit.ly/MBTSparade (Parade is rain or shine)
Beach Restrictions for July 4 Weekend
The MBTS Fire Department has issued the following restrictions for the holiday weekend: No cooking fires will be allowed on the beaches from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 including charcoal grills and fire pits. Also, a reminder that personal fireworks are illegal in MA.
Tuesday July 3, 6 - 11 p.m. Gloucester’s July 3 fireworks are an institution in the city, lighting up the sky after a waterfront concert on Stacey Boulevard and the annual Gloucester Horribles Parade (which kicks off at 6 p.m.). Families are welcome to set up blankets and enjoy a full evening of Independence Day celebrations, with parking located at the Gloucester high school.
Saturday July 1, 8 p.m. - Midnight
Adult Dance at Hastings House.
Live music by the Hot Tub Piranhas. Sponsored by FPCA.
Family Picnic at Dix Park, food trucks, fun and games
Farms-Prides 4th of July Parade
Tuesday July 4, 10 a.m. “Old Timers” Softball Game
The parade takes place downtown at 6 p.m. with a concert on Back Beach by the Rockport Legion Band taking place at 8. But don't leave after the show -- the annual bonfire starts in the same spot around 9 p.m.