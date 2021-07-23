For those who haven’t heard, the Manchester-By-The-Sea Fishing Tournament is back for another year, next weekend, starting Friday, July 30 and running through the weekend to Sunday, August 1.
After a several-years hiatus, the popular tournament was restarted last year with the focused effort by a handful of dedicated volunteers, led by Nate Berkowitz. Last summer’s event was a success, and this time around organizers have made some great additions. Boat and shore anglers are welcome to join in the fun to win in either the tournament’s “Biggest Catch” or “Total Inches Caught” categories.
There are two age categories this year: Junior (10 years old and under) and Adult (11 and over). That’s for the judging. Regardless of age, individual angler registration is $20 per person. All registrants receive a tee shirt. Also, each individual angler or team will receive an official tournament ruler.
Sponsors making the event possible include Crocker’s Boatyard, Metaxas Brown Pidgeon, LLP, Fisherman's Outfitter, Nelson's of Gloucester, Shirts Illustrated, Three Lantern’s, Bravo By-the-Sea, Capt. Pete Yukins Fishing Charters, and four Beach Gifts & Goodies.
As in years past, the tournament will culminate with an awards ceremony at Tuck’s Point on Sunday evening, “to celebrate each other’s successes and share some fish stories,” according to organizers. Registration is open until the start of the event.
Let’s hope for good weather.