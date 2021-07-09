Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. High 71F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.