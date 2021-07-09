Mixed media, paintings, drawings, collage, sculpture and nature items welcome. Submissions can be brought to the First Parish Chapel 1 Chapel Lane, Manchester-by-the-Sea beginning July 5 through July 16. Look for the specially marked drop bins.
Categories:
The Matisse Group: Ages 3-6 years
Van Gogh Group: Ages 7-10 years
Picasso Group: Ages 11-14 years
Renoir Group: Ages 15- 18 years
DaVinci Group: Ages 19 and over.
Art Show July 26 - August 8 sponsored by The Christian Education Committee of First Parish Church Congregational. Prizes to be awarded to First and Second place for each age range. Judging will take place and winners announced during the week of July 26-30.
Contact Jeanne at jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com with questions.