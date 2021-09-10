The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce last month formally announced it merged with the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce to become the “Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce,” serving Rockport, Gloucester, Manchester, Essex and now, Ipswich. It makes sense, then, that the first networking event for the newly expanded organization was at True North Brewery in Ipswich. The weather turned was perfect, and the turnout was great. Here, from left, The Cricket’s Susan Zampell, Greater Cape Ann Chamber’s Kerry McKenna, GCAC President Susan Coviello, Colleen Lance from the Brass Monkey in Gloucester, and Charlene Delaney from the GCAC.
