The Essex Shipbuilding Museum this weekend will close “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” its popular five-week exhibit.
“Crossroads” is a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program in partnership with Mass Humanities and funding support from Mass Cultural Council. Programming has been going on weekly at the museum, including a personalized “Dungeons & Dragons” game tied to Essex’s history, lectures on shipbuilding, sketching classes, and a presentation by Selectman and scientist Peter Phippen on The Great Marsh.
The Wrap Party is scheduled for Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
That said, the museum will go into high gear with a series of new events and programs that will go right through the end of the year.
First up on November 5 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the museum is “Sylvina W. Necropsy,” where experts will dissect a historic ship, the Schooner Sylvina W. Beal. The basin bar will be open for libations and the Shipyward Grill will be serving beans and hot dogs.
Then, on November 12 from 6 - 9 p.m. it’s the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum Fall Fundraiser. Food, music, drinks and a great time are in store for this event, which features a speakeasy theme. Fun.
Then, on November 15 from 7 - 8 p.m., it’s a “Book Talk” with David Tory, author of Retribution, a historical fiction book hooked to a man’s adventures on the seas in 1620.
In December, the ESM will move into “holidays” mode. On December 1, it will be “Wreath Decorating.” December 2 it’s Santa’s arrival by boat. And December 3 it’s a Holiday Market at the ESM.
