The Essex Shipbuilding Museum this weekend will close “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” its popular five-week exhibit.

“Crossroads” is a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program in partnership with Mass Humanities and funding support from Mass Cultural Council.  Programming has been going on weekly at the museum, including a personalized “Dungeons & Dragons” game tied to Essex’s history, lectures on shipbuilding, sketching classes, and a presentation by Selectman and scientist Peter Phippen on The Great Marsh. 

