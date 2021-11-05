Essex Public Library logo

Library open regular hours

Community Book Group

Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. we will be discussing “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams.

Story Hours

Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.

Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.

These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.

Musical Storytime with Ruthanne

Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Yoga on the lawn

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.

PreK Hooray on the lawn

Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms.Paige for a play-based group.

 

 

