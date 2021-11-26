Essex Public Library logo

 Thanksgiving holiday

The library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and open Monday, November 29.

 Story Hours

Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.

Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.

These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.

Teen Gingerbread House Decorating

Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Mandy is back with this unique holiday workshop. This is an in- person event and masks are required.

Holiday Floral Arrangement

Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.  join local florist Karen Bell for an evening of holiday cheer.  Create a festive decoration to take home. In- person and mask is required.

Gingerbread Storytime & Craft

Monday, December 13 at 3;30 p.m.  Children ages 4-9 join us as we welcome Historical New England for this event.

Yoga on the Lawn

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.

PreK Hooray on the lawn

Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms.Paige for a play-based group.

 

 

