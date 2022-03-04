The Lives of French Impressionists
Thursday, March 10 from 11-12 p.m. register online.
Intermediate Genealogy Class
Thursdays, March 3 – April 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. If you’ve taken our beginner class you’re welcome to attend. The seven sessions will kick off Thursday, February 24 with an optional, online meetup enabling students from the previous classes to introduce themselves and share their research goals. The Course will then include six sessions, Thursdays, March 3 – April 14, (No class on April 7).
Artisan Bread Cook Along
Monday, March 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. This artisan bread recipe and method is truly the easiest bread you will ever bake – even if you have never baked bread before. This class will focus on the “Master Recipe” from the best-selling cookbook “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day”. You make the dough once and then bake a fresh loaf whenever the mood strikes you with only five minutes effort. Join Chef/Cooking Instructor Liz Barbour for this hands-on class. You’ll be baking artisan-style bread in no time. Register on library website.
Boston Bruins Pajama Drive 2022
We are joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need, February through March. We will send them if you would like to make a donation.
Story Time with Allison
Join MERSD preschool teacher Allison reading stories and answering any questions on the Integrated Pre-school program.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons
Mondays in from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Story Hour
Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. join April for stories, songs and finger plays.
Saturday Story Hour
Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m., drop-ins welcome.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over 5 years of age.