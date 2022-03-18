Essex Public Library logo

In Person Author Talk

Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. join Author, Boston Globe journalist and Essex resident Billy Baker to discuss and take questions on his book “We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends”. It will be held on the third floor of the library.  All welcome, no registration required.

Community Book Group

Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss “When All is Said” by Anne Green.

Saturday Story Time

Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m., join Melissa from the ME Preschool who will read a story and explain the preschool process.

Discover the Joy of Birdfeeding

Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m.  Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary

Evil Spirits, Witchcraft Legacy: Stories from the Big Attic

Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. join Richard Brewster for a discussion and Q & A about the creation of Witchcraft Legacy, the nature and origins of the talking circle, and the circle’s power to build a sense of community and understanding among diverse people.  The Rockport Library will share a Zoom link for this program.

Enjoying Bird Behavior

Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.

Galapagos

Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m., join Scott Santino of Mass Audubon Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary.

 

 

 

