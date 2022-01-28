Essex Town Hall Illustration

Living The Simplified Life – Saying Yes to Less in 2022

Friday, January 28 from 11-12 p.m. this is a virtual program, registrants will receive a link to access the ZOOM meeting.

The Reading Dog

Wednesdays, starting in January from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5:00 and 5:15 p.m. 

Dungeons and Dragons

Starting Mondays in January from 5-7 p.m.  Registration will be on the website and space is limited.

January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.

Virtual Yoga

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.

Ukulele Lessons

Starting Wednesdays in January at 6:30 p.m. for ages 13 to adult. Register on the website.

Lego Robotic Club

Starting Wednesdays in January from 5-6 p.m.  Two age groups, Kindergarten and older. Parent or caregiver must attend.

Story Hour

April’s Story hours will return in January.

Musical Storytime will return January 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Musical Storytime with Ruthanne

Tuesdays, starting January 25 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over 5 years of age.

 

 

