Living The Simplified Life – Saying Yes to Less in 2022
Friday, January 28 from 11-12 p.m. this is a virtual program, registrants will receive a link to access the ZOOM meeting.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays, starting in January from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5:00 and 5:15 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Mondays in January from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Ukulele Lessons
Starting Wednesdays in January at 6:30 p.m. for ages 13 to adult. Register on the website.
Lego Robotic Club
Starting Wednesdays in January from 5-6 p.m. Two age groups, Kindergarten and older. Parent or caregiver must attend.
Story Hour
April’s Story hours will return in January.
Musical Storytime will return January 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, starting January 25 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over 5 years of age.