Presidents Day
The library will be closed Monday, February 21 for President’s Day.
Valentine’s for Hospital Workers
Starting Monday, February 7, all ages welcome. Join us in creating valentines to cheer our community hospital workers. Stop by any afternoon this week, no registration needed.
Great British Baking Tour
Wednesday, February 9 from 7-8 p.m. via ZOOM. Enjoy a delightful culinary tour of the UK inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series, aired on PBS. Learn how to make a proper cup of tea, regional specialties, their origins, and the particular parts of the UK they hail from.
Gilded Valentine Watercolor
Friday, February 11 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Join Suzi Campbell to learn this beautiful art form to share with others or keep for yourself. Spaces are limited, reserve early. Masks are required.
Community Book Group
Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. Discussion of Tammy Duckworth’s book, Every Day is a Gift.
Winter Crafternoon
Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m. Ages 4 and up join us for a wintery craft at the library. Register online.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays, starting in January from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5:00 and 5:15 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Mondays in January from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Lego Robotic Club
Starting Wednesdays in January from 5-6 p.m. Grades 4 and 5 only. At the library, masks are required.
Story Hour
April’s Story hours will return in January.
Musical storytime will return January 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, starting January 25 at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over 5 years of age.