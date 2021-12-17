Balance in Motion
Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. join Dianna and get yourself movin’ and groovin’ with full body workouts that will improve your balance, your fitness and make you smile.
Book Club
Tuesday, January 25 at 1 p.m. We will discuss “The Book of Joy” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. There are copies of the book available to borrow.
Cooking for 1 or 2
Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.
January 5 – Not your Momma’s grilled cheese, hearty soup and scones.
January 12 – Mini corn dogs, taco squares.
Intergenerational Movie
Thursday, December 30 at 1 p.m. Bring your grandchildren to see the smash hit “Hamilton”.
Neighborly Knitting
Starting Thursdays in December at 4 p.m. Stop by and socialize, bring your projects, get some help from experienced knitters and make some nice items along with some nice friends.
Holiday Dinners in Essex
The American Legion, Post 3, Gloucester will again be delivering Holiday Dinners in Essex. To order a meal or volunteer, please call 978-283-7117 and leave a message with your name, address, phone number and number of meals. You can also email: nestorlaw@aol.com. Volunteer drivers and monetary donations are also needed. Donations can be sent to: American Legion, Post 3, PO Box 122, Gloucester, MA 01931.