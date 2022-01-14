Grade 2 at Essex Elementary School had a fantastic trip to Woodman’s. The students applied their knowledge of goods/services and supply/demand to learn about how a local business runs. Groups rotated through stations where they learned about the history of Woodman’s and how orders are taken at the register and sent in the kitchen. They visited a station to see how the clams and onion rings are prepared. They also learned how the business relies on other services and production of goods to get the supplies they need for the restaurant. To top it off, they all had a delicious lunch!
EES Students Visit Woodmans
