Please take a moment to register to attend the Elder Brethren picnic at Tuck's Point on Saturday September 9. Join the movers and shakers of Manchester at this very popular annual event. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and onsite sign in starts at 10:30 a.m. Our guest speaker will be two-time Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist and author Stanley Forman and you won't want to miss his presentation. The link for additional details and to register is: https://forms.gle/Mqo5CDSfhvJgYa19A .
For pictures of years past, point your browsers at: https://www.facebook.com/ChowderParty/ Feel free to reach out if you have questions or need help registering. Thanks.