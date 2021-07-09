Mother Nature has given the area quite a ride this season. Blistering heat, toggled with record humidity and cold snaps. Regardless, cocktails are the order of the season.
Local spots have shared some of their most popular cocktail recipes. At Allie’s Beach Street Café, Allie Varga prepared a customer favorite at her eatery, the Provence Spritz. It’s light, and surprising with its hint of lavender. (Yum). Across town at Antique Table, Oscar Guerrero guided us to two fresh cocktails for summer. First off, the Singing Beach Martini that balances light sweet with sour flavors, featuring hints of pineapple and lime juice with cranberry. For those drawn to simplicity, Guerrero recommends the Antique Table Cucumber Martini. With three simple ingredients, it’s fresh and bright, and light.
Provence Spritz
Allie’s Beach Street Café
What you’ll need:
St. Germain Liqueur
Dry rose wine, preferably French
Sparkling wine or soda water
Lavender bitters
Fresh Thyme
Fill a giant glass with ice. Pour desired amount St. Germain elderflower liqueur and a dash of lavender bitters. Fill glass almost to the top with dry rose. Add a splash of sparkling wine or soda water. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.
Singing Beach Martini
Antique Table
What you’ll need:
Stoli Raspberry Vodka
Cointreau
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Splash of Lime Juice
Lime wedge
In a martini shaker, fill to the brim with ice. Pour two counts of vodka, one count of Cointreau. Then, to taste, pour pineapple juice and a slosh of cranberry juice. Finish with a splash of lime juice. Shake vigorously, pour into a martini glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
Cucumber Martini
Antique Table
What you’ll need:
Ketel One Botanicals | Cucumber Mint
Elderflower Liqueur
Fresh Lime Juice
Cucumber ribbon
Again, in a martini shaker, fill to the brim with ice. Pour two counts of vodka, one count of Elderflower liqueur. Finish with a splash of lime juice. Pre-line a martini glass with the ribbon of cucumber. Shake vigorously, pour into a martini glass and serve.