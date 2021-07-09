Mother Nature has given the area quite a ride this season.  Blistering heat, toggled with record humidity and cold snaps.  Regardless, cocktails are the order of the season.

Local spots have shared some of their most popular cocktail recipes.  At Allie’s Beach Street Café, Allie Varga prepared a customer favorite at her eatery, the Provence Spritz.  It’s light, and surprising with its hint of lavender.  (Yum).  Across town at Antique Table, Oscar Guerrero guided us to two fresh cocktails for summer.  First off, the Singing Beach Martini that balances light sweet with sour flavors, featuring hints of pineapple and lime juice with cranberry.  For those drawn to simplicity, Guerrero recommends the Antique Table Cucumber Martini.  With three simple ingredients, it’s fresh and bright, and light.

The Provence Spritz

Provence Spritz

Allie’s Beach Street Café

What you’ll need:

St. Germain Liqueur

Dry rose wine, preferably French

Sparkling wine or soda water

Lavender bitters

Fresh Thyme

Fill a giant glass with ice.  Pour desired amount St. Germain elderflower liqueur and a dash of lavender bitters.  Fill glass almost to the top with dry rose.  Add a splash of sparkling wine or soda water.  Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.  

The Singing Beach Martini

Antique Table on Central Street.

Singing Beach Martini

Antique Table

What you’ll need:

Stoli Raspberry Vodka

Cointreau

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Splash of Lime Juice

Lime wedge

In a martini shaker, fill to the brim with ice.  Pour two counts of vodka, one count of Cointreau.  Then, to taste, pour pineapple juice and a slosh of cranberry juice.  Finish with a splash of lime juice.  Shake vigorously, pour into a martini glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

The Cucumber Martini from Antique Table

Cucumber Martini

Antique Table

What you’ll need:

Ketel One Botanicals | Cucumber Mint

Elderflower Liqueur

Fresh Lime Juice

Cucumber ribbon

Again, in a martini shaker, fill to the brim with ice.  Pour two counts of vodka, one count of Elderflower liqueur.  Finish with a splash of lime juice.  Pre-line a martini glass with the ribbon of cucumber.  Shake vigorously, pour into a martini glass and serve.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.