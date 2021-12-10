It started with a holiday stroll, and ended with a community gathering at Town Hall to celebrate a wonderful tradition of cocoa, caroling, and the lighting of the Manchester Friendship Tree.
It’s the annual Christmas By The Sea celebration, put on by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, downtown businesses, and many local organizations such as the Manchester Woman’s Club and the Manchester Masons.
The weekend began with Friday night holiday stroll, where local businesses greeting strollers with treats and holiday cheer. Locals shopped and took in the fun. Restaurants like The Mooring, Antique Table, Cala’s and Allie’s Beach Street Café were packed with
First up is the Holiday Stroll, with downtown merchants opening their doors to greet post-Thanksgiving shoppers and holiday revelers. The Manchester Garden Club has decorated the Trask House for the Manchester Historical Museum’s Open House. On Saturday, it was a packed park when Santa arrived by boat at Masconomo Park and greeting a long line of patient little ones seeking a private moment to share their holiday gift requests. There was also a petting “zoo” (only rabbits!), cocoa and a crafts table. Then, on Sunday at the Manchester Town Common, it all wrapped up with song (from ME Regional High School Band, Chorus and Soundwaves acapella group) followed by cocoa and, as mentioned, the lighting of the Friendship Tree.
What a kickoff to Holiday 2021.