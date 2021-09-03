The Women's Fund of Essex County will collaboration with The Cabot to present “A Celebration of Women in Popular Music” at Hale Farm in Beverly on Thursday, September 9. The concert benefits local women and girls.
The benefit concert will feature acclaimed pop vocalist Jacyn Tremblay, locally renowned guitarist Scott Tarulli, and a leader in modern Latin jazz, pianist Zahili Gonzalez-Zamora. Together they will journey through the decades and explore some of the best female voices and songwriters.
Proceeds from the concert will go to the Women’s Fund, which focuses on improving the lives of women and girls throughout the 34 cities of Essex County, especially those who are the most vulnerable to the economic and social implications of the pandemic and beyond.
"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with The Cabot for such an exciting evening that shines a spotlight on women in music and brings attention to The Women’s Fund's commitment to local women and girls' advancement, self-sufficiency, and economic and social equity," said Kimberly Trudel, the non-profit’s communications chair and event organizer.
The Women's Fund of Essex County has raised and awarded over $2.8 million to high-impact non-profit partners providing local women, girls, and their families with the resources they need to find success at work, school, home, and life. The organization has been recognized with the George Peabody Award for Leadership in Philanthropy by the Essex County Community Foundation and the Champions Award for Community Impact by North Shore Community College.
The concert is a part of The Porch Sessions presented by The Cabot. Tickets are $22 and available at the Cabot website.