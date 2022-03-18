Sunday, March 20 Cape Ann Symphony’s 70th Season
Features Charles Floyd’s Premier Of HYMN FOR THE FALLEN And Boston Symphony Orchestra Guest Artists Performing Brahms Double Concerto
Yoichi Udagawa, Music Director
Floyd, Brahms, Beethoven, Lin and Young
Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m.
On Sunday the Cape Ann Symphony's 70th concert season continues with an afternoon concert at the Manchester-Essex High School auditorium, featuring guest artists from the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), violinist Lucia Lin and BSO cellist Owen Young. The program will also feature a poignant new work written for CAS by composer Charles Floyd.
"We are so excited to bring our audience not only masterpieces of classical music from Beethoven and Brahms, but also the world premiere of a Charles Floyd work commissioned by Cape Ann Symphony,” said CAS Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
Violinist Lucia Lin and cellist Owen Young return to CAS to perform Brahms' Double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra. Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 will also be featured in the presentation. It is one of Beethoven’s most popular works.
Composer, conductor and pianist, Charles Floyd has been heard in concert with more than 500 orchestras in classical and pops performances, including annual appearances with the Boston Pops Orchestra. His 11-year partnership with singer Natalie Cole included the multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning tribute to Nat King Cole entitled “Unforgettable, With Love;” Also the Emmy Award-winning PBS Great Performances concert video of the same title.
Floyd last appeared with CAS in 2015 when he performed the world premiere of his Piano Concerto to a sold out audience and two standing ovations. His latest composition, Hymn for the Fallen, was written for the CAS is part of a larger work. The piece highlights the sense of isolation and helplessness experienced since 2020.
BSO violinist Lucia Lin made her debut performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 11. Since then, she has been a prizewinner of numerous competitions, including the 1990 International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. She has performed many solo recitals for the CAS and throughout the U.S., making her New York debut at Carnegie Recital Hall in March 1991, and has appeared with the Boston Pops Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria.
Ms. Lin joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1985 and served as assistant concertmaster from 1988 to 1991 and 1996 to 1998.
Cellist Owen Young joined the BSO in August 1991. He is a frequent collaborator in chamber music concerts and festivals; he has also appeared as concerto soloist with numerous orchestras. One of the Cape Ann Symphony’s regular soloists, he also has appeared in the Tanglewood, Aspen, Banff, Davos, Sunflower, Gateway, Brevard, and St. Barth’s music festivals and is a founding member of the innovative chamber ensemble Innuendo. He has performed frequently with singer/songwriter James Taylor, including the nationally televised concert “James Taylor Live at the Beacon Theatre” in New York City. He is currently on the faculty of Berklee College of Music.
Founded in Gloucester in 1951, the Cape Ann Symphony is a professional orchestra of over 70 players from throughout the New England area, performing a subscription season of four concerts per year plus several Pops and youth concerts.
Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1964, Musical Director Yoichi Udagawa is the son of a nuclear physicist father and singer/artist mother. His family immigrated to the United States soon thereafter, he began playing the violin at age four and made his conducting debut at age 15.
On Sunday, there will be no requirement for proof of vaccination nor COVID tests at this concert. The wearing of masks will be up to the individual.